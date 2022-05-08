$73.39 Million in Sales Expected for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) to post $73.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.20 million. CarLotz posted sales of $56.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year sales of $306.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.60 million to $315.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $359.04 million, with estimates ranging from $328.88 million to $389.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarLotz.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $83.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS.

LOTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of LOTZ stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. 840,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,158. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $93.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarLotz by 245.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

About CarLotz (Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.