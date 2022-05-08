762,721 Shares in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Acquired by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 762,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 6.96% of Context Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Context Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. ThinkEquity began coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Context Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a selective potent antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as ovarian, uterine (endometrial), and breast cancers.
