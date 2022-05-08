$791.43 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) will post sales of $791.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $863.30 million. Green Plains reported sales of $724.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.09). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Shares of GPRE opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $44.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

