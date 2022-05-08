$86.95 Million in Sales Expected for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) will post $86.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.50 million and the highest is $87.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year sales of $366.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $363.36 million to $369.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $403.74 million, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $406.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

DDI traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $10.60. 19,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a current ratio of 13.01.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Ellen's Road to Riches games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

