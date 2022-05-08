974 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 974 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sonen Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,646,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,895,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 52,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,667,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 14,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,822.51, for a total transaction of $41,682,827.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,065 shares of company stock valued at $141,841,002 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $21.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,313.20. 1,763,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,795. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,230.05 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,615.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,758.15.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

