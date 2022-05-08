A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AEMMY opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. A2A has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

A2A S.p.A. engages in the production, sale, and distribution of gas and electricity, and district heating in Italy and internationally. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, photovoltaic, cogeneration, waste treatment, and wind plants with a total installed capacity of 8.9 GW; and purchases and sells electricity, gas, fuels, and environmental certificates.

