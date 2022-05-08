A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:AEMMY opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. A2A has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.
About A2A (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on A2A (AEMMY)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for A2A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.