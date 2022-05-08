AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $152.83. 6,145,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,594,174. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $269.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

