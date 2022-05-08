ACENT (ACE) Market Capitalization Tops $5.97 Million

ACENT (ACE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and $1.04 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ACENT Profile

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

