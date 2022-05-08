Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Stock Price Up 16,930.6%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) rose 16,930.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.