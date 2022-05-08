ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 0.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.
NYSE:ACR opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 161.95, a quick ratio of 161.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $18.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
About ACRES Commercial Realty (Get Rating)
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.