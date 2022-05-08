ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 0.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

NYSE:ACR opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 161.95, a quick ratio of 161.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

