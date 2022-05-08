Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GOLF traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $40.42. 375,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,626. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64. Acushnet has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Acushnet by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Acushnet by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

