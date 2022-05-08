ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,766 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACVA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens raised ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $11.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $34.99.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACV Auctions (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.