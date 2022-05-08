adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $93.53

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $93.53 and last traded at $95.57, with a volume of 157290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.37.

ADDYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of adidas from €280.00 ($294.74) to €255.00 ($268.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of adidas from €359.00 ($377.89) to €348.00 ($366.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Baader Bank downgraded shares of adidas to a “reduce” rating and set a €190.00 ($200.00) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.50.

Get adidas alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average is $133.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. adidas had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that adidas AG will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in adidas by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in adidas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in adidas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.