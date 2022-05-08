Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY22 guidance to $3.15-$3.35 EPS.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13.

ATGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell acquired 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,409.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 50,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,521 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 18,686 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

