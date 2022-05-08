Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.350-$1.390 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.

ATGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.33.

ATGE stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell bought 4,020 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $98,409.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 50,357 shares of company stock worth $1,189,521. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 66.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,895 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,283 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

