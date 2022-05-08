Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) will report $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.83. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings per share of $3.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $13.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.79 to $16.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $202.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.42 and a 200-day moving average of $223.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.