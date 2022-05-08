Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $133.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.59.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $95.34 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,324 shares of company stock worth $21,986,142. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after purchasing an additional 593,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

