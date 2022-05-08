Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $145.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.59.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $95.34 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total value of $2,595,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,324 shares of company stock worth $21,986,142 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

