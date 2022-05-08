Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,691.67.

ADYEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna lowered Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,894.74) to €2,500.00 ($2,631.58) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adyen in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ADYEY traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. 2,800,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,228. Adyen has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

