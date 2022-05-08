Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) to post sales of $55.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the highest is $59.56 million. Aemetis posted sales of $42.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year sales of $251.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $288.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $395.05 million, with estimates ranging from $374.00 million to $419.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aemetis by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Aemetis by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMTX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 559,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,841. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and byproducts company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

