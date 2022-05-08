AES (NYSE:AES) Issues Earnings Results

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. AES updated its FY22 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,054,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,496. AES has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -77.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -233.33%.

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of AES by 412.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 61,631 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of AES by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

