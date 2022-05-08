Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.15

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 26184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEVA shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 1,145.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,409,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,656,000 after acquiring an additional 359,975 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $139,748,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,869,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,677 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,782,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,275,000 after acquiring an additional 249,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,727,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.