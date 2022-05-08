Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Affirm from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.06.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.38. Affirm has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 134,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,694,211.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 812,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,406,768.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 822.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 45,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 1,138.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 320.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

