Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Given New SEK 23 Price Target at Barclays

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from SEK 20 to SEK 23 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of AOIFF opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.15. Africa Oil has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

Africa Oil ( OTCMKTS:AOIFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

