African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 261000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$22.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62.
African Gold Group Company Profile (CVE:AGG)
