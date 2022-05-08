Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group lowered Agile Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agile Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.80) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,825.82% and a negative return on equity of 376.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 210,370 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.