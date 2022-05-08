Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,799 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,676 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $15,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,211 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.68.

NYSE:AEM opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.92. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

