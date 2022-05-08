Agora (NASDAQ:API) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on API. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Agora in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Agora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Agora from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.07.

NASDAQ:API opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. Agora has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $49.32.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agora will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Agora in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Agora by 397.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

