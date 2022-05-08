AIGH Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

AIGH Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,883,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,869 shares during the quarter. Theratechnologies makes up approximately 2.7% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Theratechnologies worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Theratechnologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

THTX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,736. The stock has a market cap of $238.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Theratechnologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 154.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

