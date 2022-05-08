AIGH Capital Management LLC Has $18.97 Million Stock Position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,169,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,784 shares during the quarter. DZS makes up about 5.8% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DZS were worth $18,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in DZS by 316.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DZS during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DZS during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 34.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on DZS from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

DZSI stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,829. The company has a market cap of $354.64 million, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.27. DZS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. DZS had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

