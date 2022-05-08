AIGH Capital Management LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,401,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. Ardelyx accounts for approximately 0.8% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Ardelyx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARDX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1,744.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 293,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 277,856 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,505,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 237,722 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2,489.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 311,854 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 871,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 602,034 shares in the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Shares of ARDX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,245,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,372. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $116.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 163.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARDX. Wedbush cut their price target on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.84.

About Ardelyx (Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.