Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.93 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 452,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.54. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,924 shares of company stock valued at $346,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,213,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 175,991 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 151,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 52,158 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

