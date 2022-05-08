Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.85) earnings per share.

Shares of AKYA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 53,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,640. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 355,867 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 230,434 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 49,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers single-cell resolution with spatial context that provides a wealth of information to visualize tissue organization and disease pathology on a molecular level to understand disease progression and treatment response.

