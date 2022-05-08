Alchemy Pay Price Reaches $0.0222 on Top Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $98.59 million and approximately $17.15 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.86 or 0.00336526 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00076437 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00093021 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006124 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,438,237,977 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

