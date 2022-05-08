Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ALDX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 19.77 and a quick ratio of 19.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $13.18.
ALDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
