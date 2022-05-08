Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $10.10. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 2,056 shares.

The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

In other news, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,908 shares of company stock worth $401,451 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

