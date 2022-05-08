Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aligos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.15.

ALGS stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $34.31.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.11). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.34% and a negative net margin of 2,263.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 49.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

