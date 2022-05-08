ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues FY13 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY13 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period.

ALE stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 74.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,329,000 after buying an additional 215,877 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 435.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 106,578 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after acquiring an additional 53,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,991,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.