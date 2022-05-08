Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.58

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$39.58 and last traded at C$39.65, with a volume of 96128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a C$53.00 price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.30.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$45.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.04. The stock has a market cap of C$5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.37.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$83,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,748.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.