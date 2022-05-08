Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 11.60%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

MDRX traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,273,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,962. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 45,508 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 39,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,809,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

