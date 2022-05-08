Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 60.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $38.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $69.99.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $88,192.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,023.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,913 shares of company stock worth $4,055,047. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AOSL. StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.