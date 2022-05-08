Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $14,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMOM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 35.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 886,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,203,000 after buying an additional 233,356 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 106,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter.

IMOM traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. 45,610 shares of the stock traded hands. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.18.

