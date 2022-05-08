Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) PT Raised to $181.00 at B. Riley

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $155.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

AMR stock opened at $172.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $178.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.10.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $828.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 225.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 69.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $4,247,219.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 16,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $2,030,009.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,755,000 after acquiring an additional 304,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 500,898 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,662,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 198,975 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

