Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 594,065 shares of company stock valued at $141,841,002. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $21.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,313.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,795. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,615.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,758.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,230.05 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

