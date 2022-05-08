AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,433 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 29.1% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.89 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

