AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,226 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 203.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 831.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPLA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $302,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $2,824,123.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LPLA opened at $179.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.03 and a 1-year high of $220.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.86.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

