AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 45,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average of $63.30.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

