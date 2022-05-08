AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 625.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $76.02 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.83.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

