AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 242.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock worth $1,446,480. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW stock opened at $125.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.93. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $122.22 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

