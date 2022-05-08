AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 243.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 1,069.23%.

CWEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

